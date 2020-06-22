USD 450 holds special ceremony for retiring employees

Shawnee Heights USD 450 said goodbye to thirteen employees Monday night at a special retirement ceremony.

Several teachers, bus drivers, and food service workers in the district were honored with a ceremony for their years of service at USD 450.

Among the retirees recognized was the districts superintendent, Doctor Martin Stessman who is retiring after fifteen years of service with the district.

Stessman says he believes that the group retiring helped lead the district to new heights.

“If you look around here and ask the people who are retiring here tonight what I think I would tell you is they are the highlight. They’re just a bunch of really good people that enjoy working with and together, I think we created a nice culture here for education.”

