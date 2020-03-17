USD 450 Superintendent Martin Stessman retires

USD 450 Superintendent Martin Stessman announced his retirement.

Stessman said he came to the decision after a great deal of reflection. The retirement will be effective June 30.

He thanked the administrators, Board members, and students that he worked with for nearly 15 years.

"I am forever grateful for having had the chance to work with all of you for the past 15 years," Stessman said. "You are without a doubt the most professional, caring and dedicated educators and support staff with whom any administrator could hope to work. You have touched my life in so many ways both large and small that I can’t begin to show you the gratitude and recognition you deserve."

The USD 450 board said they had unanimously voted to extend Stessman's contract earlier this month, and that this decision was his choice.

"At our meeting last night, Dr. Stessman expressed to the entire Board that, after careful consideration, he wanted to retire from his position as Superintendent for Shawnee Heights. The Board then had the opportunity to ask him questions. After much discussion, the Board made the difficult decision to unanimously accept his letter of retirement."

Stessman had faced backlash for comments he made during an assembly in which he was talking to students about alcohol education -- following a DUI he received last April.