USD 437 working to help students during coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus was a big discussion point at Monday night's Auburn-Washburn district school board meeting.

The big message superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams wants to share with students - is to stay healthy and hopeful.

The district says it's already working to develop ways to continue education standards while students are kept out of classrooms.

McWilliams says they plan on rolling out new methods to engage students next week.

"This is a stressful difficult time for all of us and so we have to be there more so than ever for our kids and their families, and we also have to be there for each other. And I said as long as we work together, we stick together, and continue with what's in the best interest of kids, we as a school community are going to move through this," he said.

Volunteers and several staff members of Pauline Central Primary Elementary set up a grab and go lunch station for students, helping feed kids while school remains out.

All children between the ages of one and eighteen are welcome to stop by to receive a sacked breakfast and lunch

The grab n' go station runs from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

McWilliams says there's a chance the district adds more locations for students to pick up meals if the demand increases.

