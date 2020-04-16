USD 437 students, teachers adapt to new online learning norm

Students, teachers, and staff in USD 437 are adjusting to the new norm of learning during the COVID-19 pandemic: taking the classroom into the living room.

"It's not perfect,” district superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams, said. “Certainly not as good as what we can do for kids and with kids in the school setting, but I'm very proud of the commitment, the connections, and the energy that our team has provided the students, and also the students have provided back to us."

USD 437 district officials are making sure every student has what they need to succeed.

"We're asking both from a social emotional standpoint, what do you need right now as a family?” McWilliams said. “Then also from an academic standpoint, what is it that you need."

They’ve delivered roughly 1,000 devices for students to do online work and provide paper options, too, if they need it.

As for next year, Dr. McWilliams says committees will be formed between now and August to determine how best to move forward, and if any changes will be made in order to help students catch up.

"Obviously from a curriculum and instruction standpoint, we're going to have to take a look at some possible gaps, some of the essential learning opportunities that maybe didn't go quite so well during the distance learning stage, and then we'll have to make sure that we get caught up so students can then be successful in their current grade,” He said. “Then we're going to move forward from there."