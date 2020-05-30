USD 330 holds parade for graduating seniors

The Mission Valley High class of 2020 may not have been able to walk across the stage but they did receive their own parade through three different towns.

"I was definitely sad to find out that we weren't goanna have what everyone else gets and what you look forward to all four years but I'm so glad we were able to do something"

USD 330 wanted to send their Vikings out with one last voyage.

"All the seniors got to come out with their parents driving their vehicles we got to decorate the vehicles and have our names on it"

Each student was able to take part in a parade through their community.

"Our school is actually made up of three different towns so we got to go through and drive through the main street of each town so we can see everybody since we wont have a graduation"

the community lined the streets of Eskridge, Harveyville and Dover to give the class of 2020 the recognition they deserve.

"I thought it was really cool we don't have a very big school so with like our three communities getting to see my pals and all my senior classmates is a really cool thing to see"

"I felt like we were so supported and loved and it was just amazing to see all those people out, I feel like it was our entire little community."

