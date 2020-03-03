Shawnee Heights School Board member arrested for failure to appear

A member of Shawnee Heights School Board is out on bond after he was arrested last week.

According to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Jason Schulz was booked into custody Friday morning for charges stemming from a couple of driving infractions last summer.

A bench warrant for Schulz's arrest was issued in October after he missed a court hearing on charges of driving without a valid driver's license, and for having a defective tail lamp.

His next court date is set for March 10th.

In a request for comment, Shawnee Heights School Board President Lauren Tice Miller said: "This is a personal legal matter for Jason, and under these circumstances, there are no laws that prohibit him from continuing to serve in a position he was duly elected to."

Schulz is currently a "member-at-large" on the USD 450 Board of Education. His term expires in December of 2023.