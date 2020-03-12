Shawnee County Health officer cancels USA Wrestling Tournament this weekend

Officials with the USA Wrestling Tournament hosted at the Stormont Vail Event Center has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The cancellation came after concerns were raised by members of the community and the risk posed by large gatherings of people.

Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino issued the notice of cancellation Thursday evening. The cancellation is in accordance with current Kansas laws and regulations and consistent with current Federal and State recommendations.

The organization will be hosting a news conference at 7:30p at the Shawnee County Health Department.

This is a developing story.

