US prosecutors tie Honduras president to drug trafficker

United States prosecutors say that Honduras' president met with a drug trafficker around 2013 and took $25,000 in exchange for protecting the trafficker from law enforcement.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York referred to President Juan Orlando Hernandez only as a "high-ranking Honduran official" and "CC-4," but in court filings have made clear that it is the current president. Court documents say Juan Orlando Hernandez and Geovanny Daniel Fuentes agreed "to facilitate the use of Honduran armed forces personnel as security" for Fuentes' drug trafficking activities.