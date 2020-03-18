US nursing homes warn of looming shortage of masks and gowns

A nursing home industry group is warning that many facilities risk running out of protective masks and gowns for staff by next week and at least one already had to resort to using plastic garbage bags to make gowns to protect staff against the coronavirus.

Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer with the American Health Care Association, told reporters on a call Wednesday that "drastic action" is needed to conserve gowns and masks.

More than 15,000 nursing homes care for about 1.4 million patients nationwide. Federal officials say preventing nursing home outbreaks is now one of their chief concerns.