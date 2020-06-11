U.S. may see summer weather extremes

Summer weather extremes may bring a clear lesson on tornadoes, hurricanes and heat says AccuWeather, the global weather center.

AccuWeather says that the meteorological summer began on June 1, and on June 2 Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the Atlantic Basin, after the month of April saw a record amount of tornadoes across the U.S.

AccuWeather says that extreme weather events occur regularly in the summer, as tornado season crosses into hurricane season, which picks up in August, peaks in September and continues through October.

The Global Weather Service says that May is typically the most active month for tornadoes in the U.S., averaging at 269 of them, while September is the moth with the most Atlantic land falling hurricanes in the continental states.

AccuWeather says that since hurricanes were first named in 1950 the U.S. has seen 44 of them.

The weather trends for 2020 has kept meteorologists on their toes according to the global weather service. This creates challenges when forecasting for summer weather extremes that may impact and potentially displace millions of Americans.

As tornado season comes to a close, AccuWeather says that many people forget about the effects of extreme heat and humidity on weather.

People do not normally think of very dry air or high humidity accompanied by hot temperatures as extreme weather, yet these conditions represent real threats to our health and welfare,” says Joel Myers, AccuWeather Founder and CEO. “Each year, more people die in the U.S. due to extreme heat and humidity on average than they do from hurricanes, lightning and tornadoes combined.”

According to the global weather service an average of 658 Americans die from extreme heat every year, while the CDC says the averages for tornadoes are 80 a year, lightning accounts for 55 per year while hurricanes account for 17 each year.

For more information on the summer weather outlook or for more information on AccuWeather visit the AccuWeather website.


