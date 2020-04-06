U.S. Supreme Court holds 8-1 Kansas officer acted reasonably in traffic stop case

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the Kansas Supreme Court on a question of a Douglas County traffic stop.

The case involved a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy making a stop after running a vehicle license plate and finding the registered owner had a revoked license.

The Kansas Supreme Court had ruled the officer violated the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution and could not assume the driver was the registered owner.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt applauded the high court ruling saying “…it is common sense to suspect the registered owner of a car is the person driving it, and that is sufficient to make a traffic stop.”

The Supreme Court did say any future stop would have to end if the driver of a vehicle turned out not to be the registered owner.

This case is one of 3 Kansas cases reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court. The other two involved an identity theft case in Johnson County and a death penalty case in Osage County. The high Court has now

Ruled in favor of Schmidt’s argued position in all three cases.

