U.S. Presidential Scholar award given to two Kansas students

Two Kansas students have been named 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education, announced the 56th class of scholars and recognized 161 high school seniors for their academic accomplishments.

“It is my privilege to congratulate the Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 on their outstanding academic achievement, community service, and leadership,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out. And, while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps.”

Kanas students honored include:

Eddie Dai – Olathe North High School

Bridget Rose Schippers – St. James Academy

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars chooses recipients of the award annually based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts. Evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals are also considered.

Over 53,000 students qualified for the award this year and was determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or nomination made by Chief State School Officers.

Annually the award is given to one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as U.S. families living abroad.

The award has been recognizing scholars since 1964 and has honored 7,600 students since. In 1979 the program expanded to demonstrate exceptional artistic talent. In 2015 the program was again extended to recognize students going into technical college and career fields instead of college.

A complete list of scholars can be found here.

