U.S. Honor Flag travels to Louisiana

The U.S. Honor Flag will be traveling to New Orleans on Wednesday, May 27.

The flag, which was stationed in North Platte, Nebraska, will be sent via ground transportation to Hammond, Louisiana.

The flag is meant to honor Louisiana State Police Trooper George Baker.

Baker passed away after sustaining injuries on May 20, 2020, while removing stop sticks from a roadway during a car chase.

Trooper Baker and another Trooper successfully deployed the sticks on a Hammond road causing a responding Hammond patrol car to hit both of the Troopers.

The two Troopers were rushed to a local hospital where Trooper Baker later died on May 24, 2020. His organs were donated after he passed. The other Trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital.

Trooper Baker was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served three years on the Louisiana State Police Force. Previously Baker had served in the Greensburg, Louisiana, department for four years and the St. Helena Parish, Louisiana, Sheriff’s Officer for three years.

Trooper Baker is survived by his wife, daughter, parents and sisters.

More information on the U.S. Honor Flag can be found on Facebook and on its website.

