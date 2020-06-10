U.S. Honor Flag travels to Alabama

The U.S. Honor Flag has traveled to Birmingham, Alabama in honor of Moody Police Department Sergeant Stephen Williams says the Honor Network.

Funeral services were held for Sgt. Williams on Monday, June 8, in Moody, Alabama, according to the Honor Network.

Sgt. Williams was shot and killed while responding to a call for service at the Motel 8 on Moody Parkway says the Moody Police Department.

The Police Department says that while on scene, at least one suspect fired shots at him which fatally wounded him. The Department also says that two subjects were taken into custody several hours after barricading themselves in a hotel room.

MPD says Williams served for 3 years and had 23 years of Law Enforcement service under his belt. According to the release Williams previously served with the Calera Police Department for 2.5 years, the Alabaster Police Department for 15 years and the Bessemer Police Department for 2.5 years.

Sgt. Williams is survived by his wife and three children.

The U.S. Honor Flag is an American flag that has traveled millions of miles since 9/11 to places such as the battlefields of Iraq, Afghanistan, the last space shuttle in 2011 and continues to honor thousands of American Heroes in Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS and members of the Armed Forces.

For more information on the U.S. Honor Flag visit its Facebook page or its website.

