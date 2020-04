Despite some setbacks due to the coronavirus, the US Census is still underway.

April 1 is Census Day, when the Census Bureau determines who all has been counted.

The Bureau says that over 34 percent of the country has responded, accounting for more than 50 million homes.

Households that have yet to respond will receive paper questionnaires in the mail starting next week.

It isn't too late to respond though, you can still call in or go to 2020census.gov and give your count.