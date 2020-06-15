U.S. Attorney observes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

U.S. Attorney McAllister wants to alert residents of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, Attorney General William P. Barr and the entire Department of Justice are all observing the 15th Annual World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

“In Kansas, our Elder Justice Task Force is working to combat elder abuse, neglect, financial fraud and scams that target seniors,” says McAllister. “Our office is coordinating with federal, state and local agencies to build our capacity to investigate and prosecute crimes against older adults, to provide training to law enforcement and to connect elders with the help they need.”

AG Barr says the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for the country, but the most affected are senior citizens. He says during this time of extreme vulnerability and isolation from families has heightened the abuse that elders see.

Barr says the elderly are falling prey to a host of scams and fraud schemes and that the DOJ remains committed to preventing and prosecuting fraud on America’s seniors.

The DOJ says it is aggressively prosecuting those exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic for fraud and targeting seniors, it says a strong message is needed to tell the nation that it will continue the fight to keep senior safety a top priority.

Earlier this year Barr declared “Prevention and Disruption of Transnational Elder Fraud” to be an agency priority goal, effectively making it one of the Department’s four top priorities.

The DOJ says it has already implemented new practices to promote elder safety such as the National Elder Fraud Hotline, the Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force, the Annual Elder Justice Sweep, the Money Mule Initiative and holding foreign-based perpetrators and those that flee the States accountable.

For more information on enforcement actions, training and resources, research and victim services visit the DOJ website.

