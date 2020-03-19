U.S. Attorney announces funds available for offender, drug programs

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister announced that more than $163 million is available to help communities address drug addiction.

The funds are available through grants available from the Office of Justice.

They will be used to fund things like drug treatment programs, drug courts, and youth programs.

Part of what the Office of Justice does is support programs fighting addiction and crime.

McAllister says their work includes programs designed to prevent overdose deaths and break the cycle of addiction and crime.

McAllister also announced that funds are available for prisoner reentry efforts.

He says that $60 million is available for those efforts to support both juveniles and adults going back into their communities after serving time.

These funds are also available through the Office of Justice, and can be put towards education and employment programs, substance abuse programs, and reentry initiatives.