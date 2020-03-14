UPDATE: The Butler County COVID-19 patient was released from hospital

Updated: Sat 5:29 PM, Mar 14, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -- A spokesperson for Wesley Medical Center confirms the patient who tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus has been released from the hospital on Saturday.

Health officials say the 70-year-old man from Butler County who tested positive is self-quarantining at home.

It was on Friday that health officials announced the man had tested positive for the coronavirus.

