UN chief urges immediate global cease-fire to fight COVID-19

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The U.N. Chief said: "It is time to put armed conflict on lock down and focus together on the true fight for our lives."

Guterres told reporters from U.N. headquarters on Monday that people caught in armed conflicts are among the most vulnerable and "are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19." He said it's time to silence guns, stop artillery, end airstrikes and create corridors for life-saving aid.