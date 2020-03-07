UN Chief: Gender inequality biggest human rights challenge

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling himself "a proud feminist" and lashing out at men who abuse power ahead of Sunday's observances for International Women's Day.

He says the fight for gender equality is "the biggest human rights challenge we face." Twenty-five years after 189 countries adopted a road map to achieve equality for women, a new report by UN Women says the reality is that millions of women still face poverty, discrimination and violence. In addition, a new U.N. Development Program index found that close to 90% of both men and women hold some sort of bias against women.