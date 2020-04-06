Two taken in for questioning in TPD investigation

Two people were taken into custody for questioning after a chase Monday evening, according to Topeka Police.

A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper spotted a vehicle matching the description of one in a Topeka Police investigation after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of SW Lane. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.

After a brief pursuit, the driver was taken into custody and the passenger fled on foot. They were taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of SW Quinton.

The identity of the individuals are being withheld during the investigation.