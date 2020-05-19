Two men booked on attempted murder charges after burglary

Two men have been booked on attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at a homeowner during a burglary on Monday.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced Tuesday morning that two men are in custody after an aggravated burglary in the 10000 block of SE Paulen Road, Monday, May 18. The two men were found around 4:45 p.m. on the same day.

Detectives with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify the two suspects during their investigation.

Both men were located at a business in the 3800 block of S. Topeka Blvd.

Nathaniel D. Armstrong, 44, and Michael A. Lewis, 25, both of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

They were both booked on various charges:

- Attempted 2nd degree murder

- Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon

- Aggravated burglary

- Felony criminal damage

- Theft and possession of stolen property

Deputies were called to the home after a resident heard noises and discovered the two men, as they were fleeing the scene the suspects shot at the owner.

The victim was unharmed however, the suspects made off with a cell phone and a rifle.