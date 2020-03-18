Two positive coronavirus cases in Morris Co.

Two more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kansas, according to KVOE.

The Morris Co. Public Health Dept. reported that they were notified of the positive cases Wednesday night.

KVOE says The two individuals visited several locations in both Morris and Chase counties while symptomatic:



Watts Coffee, Council Grove, the mornings of March 12-13

Ray’s Apple Market, Council Grove, mid-morning March 12

Life Center, Council Grove, morning March 13

Twin Lakes Liquor, Council Grove, mid-afternoon March 13

Ad Astra Restaurant, Strong City, early evening March 13

Anyone who visited the same locations around the same times should call their healthcare provider if they developed any symptoms since their exposure. Symptoms to look for include a temperature over 100.4 degrees, a cough, and shortness of breath.