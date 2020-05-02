Two people taken into custody following possible shooting in Topeka

The Topeka Police Department said two people have been taken into custody following a possible shooting.

Around noon on Saturday, TPD responded to 10th and Oakley after receiving a call from a neighbor about a disturbance between two people.

Officers on scene said shots were fired between the two people. Both were taken into custody shortly after.

No one was injured in the incident. Topeka Police are still on scene investigating.

