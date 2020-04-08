Two people die of COVID-19 as result of church gathering in KCK

Two people have now died as a result of a church gathering in Kansas City, Kansas.

On Monday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that several confirmed cases of the coronavirus came from clusters and three of those clusters were related to church gatherings.

One of the gatherings was a conference at Church of God in Christ in Kansas City, Kansas, three weeks ago, which ended the day after the local government issued an order against gatherings of more than ten.

On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that 18 positive cases of the coronavirus were connected to this church event. Eight of them were hospitalized and two people died.

Of the two people who died, one was in Montgomery County and they were an attendee of the event and the second death was a contact of the attendee also in Montgomery County.