Two people arrested after chase spanning two counties

Two people are in police custody in Jackson County after a police chase that started in Southern Jackson County Monday morning and ended in Shawnee County.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse's office, a sheriff's deputy tried to stop a suspect believed to be connected to a theft at the Holton Walmart earlier Monday.

The deputy tried to stop the theft suspect who was driving a black Ford Fusion with New Mexico tags.

According to a news release, the deputy tried to stop the car near 142nd and US Highway 75 and the chase began when the car did not stop.

The chase stopped when the Fusion crashed into a security gate at the south side of Hill's Pet Food Science and Technology Center north of 39th near Meriden Road.

That's when the male suspect and driver identified as 29-year-old Marvin Duane Harvey of Topeka and female passenger as 19-year-old Rhiannon Mae Franklin of Lincoln, Nebraska fled into a nearby wooded area.

Sheriff Hill, Shawnee County Deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers, K-9s and a KHP Aircraft found Harvey and Frankllin.

Harvey is being held in the Jackson County Jail and is charged with theft, felony fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, interference with law enforcement and driving while suspended.

Franklin is also being held in the Jackson County Jail on the charge of interference of law enforcement.