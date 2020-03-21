Two new travel-related coronavirus cases in Douglas County

The Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department announced two new travel-related cases of COVID-19 in the county Saturday morning.

This brings the county's current total to three.

County health officials said the new cases are a woman in her 30's who recently traveled to the West Coast, and a man who recently traveled to England also in his 30's.

They said both patients are in isolation and officials are working to identify any close contacts who may have been exposed to the virus.

Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino has issued orders in recent days to prohibit public gatherings of more than 10 people and close restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, night clubs and movie theaters through April 1. Restaurants can still offer carryout, drive-through and delivery services.

Marcellino is also recommending:

-People avoid non-essential trips and stay home to the extent they can.

-Practice good hygiene, including frequently washing your hands, avoid touching your face and coughing or sneezing into a tissue or your elbow.

-Daycare centers close while schools are closed.

-Retirement communities and long-term care centers limit visitors.

-People avoid large gatherings including sports practices, games and tournaments and unnecessary social gatherings.

-If you do need to go out in public, work to ensure you maintain six feet from other people.

For more information visit www.LDCHealth.org/Coronavirus or douglascountyks.org/coronavirus.