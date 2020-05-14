Two new businesses to open in downtown Topeka

Two new businesses are making an appearance in downtown Topeka.

Ash Boutique and TopCity Nutrition will be opening on Kansas Avenue this summer.

Ash Boutique is currently located on SW Huntoon St. in Topeka. The new location will be on the 900 block of Kansas Avenue.

TopCity Nutrition is a nutritional shake and tea shop that will be opening tomorrow, Friday, May 15, after facing delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TopCity will also be opening on the 900 block of Kansas Avenue. They hope to bring a new line of healthy shake and tea options for Topekans.

