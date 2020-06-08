Two motorcycle riders seriously injured after bikes rear-ended in Herington

Two motorycle riders suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon when their bikes were rear-ended on the east side of Herington in Dickinson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the junction of US-77 and US-56 highways

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 and 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle were stationary facing north at a stop sign at the junction of US-77 and US-56 in Herington when they were rear-ended by a Chevrolet pickup truck that was northbound on US-56 highway.

The patrol said the pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign.

Both motorcycle riders were transported to area hospitals.

The patrol said Mark P. Brown, 40, of Council Grove, was riding the 2019 Harley-Davidson. Brown was transported to Council Grove Memorial Hospital. The patrol said Brown wasn't wearing a helmet.

The patrol said Robert W. Bartholic, 58, of Ogden, was riding the 2015 Harley-Davidson. Bartholic was tranbsported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The patrol said Bartholic wasn't weareing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup truck, Raul Martinez, 87, of Chase, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Martinez, who was alone in his vehiclie, was wearing a seat belt.