Two more K-State football players arrested overnight

Two more K-State players are in legal trouble after being arrested overnight in Manhattan.

According to the Riley County Police, defensive back Wayne Jones, 19, and linebacker Daniel Green, 21, were arrested in the 1000 block of Seth Child Road.

Both were arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. Green was also charged with driving while suspended.

The players both posted a bond of $1,000.

Jones and Green make five total players who have been in trouble with the law over the past few days.

Over the weekend, redshirt freshman running back Jacardia Wright was arrested early Sunday on an outstanding warrant for failing to show proof of insurance.

Freshman linebacker DeMarrquese Hayes and redshirt sophomore linebacker Nick Allen were arrested in separate incidents Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

K-State head coach Chris Klieman released this statement after learning about the most recent arrests.

“I am extremely disappointed in the poor choices made recently by some of our student-athletes. We have high expectations within our program, and when those expectations are not met, there are consequences. The high standards and expectations within our football program will not change, and the character and integrity of the players on our team will not be compromised.”

K-State Sports said Klieman will handle all disciplinary action, and they will not provide any further comment.