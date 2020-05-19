Two men charged in the death of Jo’Heem Meredith

Two men have been charged for the death of Jo’Heem Meredith, the Topeka West High School Senior who was shot and killed last week.

According to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, Tyron R. Michael and Daravian L. Ryce have been booked into the Department of Corrections.

Michael and Ryce have each been charged with six felonies in relation to the homicide:

- Murder in the First Degree

- Intentional Second Degree Murder

- Aggravated Robbery

- Aggravated Assault

- Aggravated Burglary of a Vehicle

- Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Michael was pulled over near 21st and SW Belle Ave. just before 11:30 a.m. last Wednesday. Officers found a handgun after taking Michael into custody.

He also faces charges from the day of his arrest:

- Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

- Possession of Marijuana

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Meredith, 18, of Topeka showed up at a local hospital just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday with life threatening injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries.

Police later found the shooting scene at the White Lakes Plaza Apartments, in the 3700 block of SW Plaza Dr.

Both men are being held on a $1-million bond.