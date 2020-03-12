Two men charged in Vermillion man's murder

Two men were charged today with first degree murder and associated charges connected to the death of a Vermillion man.

Investigations were conducted after the Jan. 24th death of 83-year-old Donald McLaughlin at his home. The Marshall County Attorney filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Jeremy M. Penix II, of Melvern, and 47-year-old Jefferson S. Goad, of Waverly, connected to McLaughlin's death. Both men are charged with first degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer.

They were both in custody prior to the charges. Penix is being held at the Washington County Jail, and Goad is jailed in Marshall County.