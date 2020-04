Two men were arrested following a car stop early Friday morning.

Gregory Raby, 29, and Colby Allen, 34, both of Topeka, were pulled over near SE Burton and SE 34th Streets. Raby was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and for violating the Governor's Stay at Home Order. Allen was arrested for violating the Stay at Home Order.

Both were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.