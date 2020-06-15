Two killed in Sunday morning rollover crash in Osborne County

Two people were killed Sunday morning following a single-vehicle, rollover crash in Osborne County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:48 a.m. Sunday on US-281 highway, about 12 miles south of Osborne.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Jeep Laredo was northbound on US-281 when it went off the right side of the roadway.

The Jeep then came back on the roadway, crossed the center line, went off the roadway to the left and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle then rolled an unknown number of times and entered the east ditch and came to rest on its roof.

Both of the Jeep's occupants were ejected and were pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The fatality victims were identified as Thomas F. Scott, 85, and Nyla J. Scott, 77, both of Chambers, Neb.

The patrol said neither of the vehicle's occupants was wearing a seat belt.