Two in custody after traffic stop

Two people are in custody after a traffic stop on the evening of Thursday, May 28.

Deputies stopped a vehicle a little after 5 p.m. on the 4300 block of NW Button Road for a registration violation.

Nicole M. Langdon, 32, of Topeka and Jessie L. Forgy, 36 of Topeka, were both placed in custody after an investigation at the scene, and transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

Langdon was booked with charges including identity theft, forgery, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, making false information, no vehicle registration and no insurance.

Forgy was booked under similar charges including identity theft, forgery, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, making false information and failure to wear a seatbelt.

