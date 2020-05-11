Two from Colorado seriously injured Sunday in I-70 crash near Abilene

Two people suffered serious injuries in a cross-over crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Abilene in Dickinson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:25 p.m. on Interstate 70 about a mile east of the Abilene exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Hyundai Tucson was eastbound on I-70 when it left the roadway to the left. The SUV entered the median, crossed the westbound lanes and overturned, coming to rest in the north ditch.

The driver, Jordan Taylor Wood, 28, of Denver, and a passenger, Amy Sara Coppola, 41, of Conifer, Colo., were transported to Salina Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The patrol said neither was wearing a seat belt.