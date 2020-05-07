Two dead after overnight "shots fired" report in Junction City

The Junction City Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of an apparent double homicide.

Officials say police were called to the area of 800 W. 11th street just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning on reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, two men were found dead.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 762-8477 or leave a tip on the Junction City Police Department's Facebook Page.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as more information becomes available.