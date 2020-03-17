Two arrested in overnight burglary

Two people are behind bars on Tuesday in connection with a burglary that occurred around 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 6200 block of S.W. Burlingame Road, just south of Topeka.

Shawnee County sheriff's deputies used both K9 and drone resources to locate Travis R. Mann, 42, and Mendy L. Harpence, 40, both of Topeka, in connection with the incident.

Mann was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with burglary and criminal trespass.

Hartpence was booked in connection with possession of illegal drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

