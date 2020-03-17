Two arrested for criminal tresspassing

Two individuals were arrested Monday night after deputies responded to a burglary call in the 6200 block of SW Burlingame Road.

Shawnee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary call around 11:20 p.m. Monday night. Upon arrival, they located and arrested Travis Mann, 42, of Topeka, for burglary and criminal trespass, and Mendy Hartpence, 40, of Topeka, for possession of illegal drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass. Mann and Hartpence were both booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.