Two arrested after multiple armed robberies at Topeka Sonic Drive-In's

Two people were arrested Saturday night following a string of armed robberies at multiple Topeka Sonic Drive-In's.

Topeka Police were called to the Sonic at 12th and Gage around 7:30 p.m. for an armed robbery to a car hop.

The suspects fled but police said they did get suspect and vehicle descriptions.

Then around 9 p.m. a second armed robbery happened at the Sonic at 20th and Western.

TPD said the suspect and vehicle descriptions matched those in the first armed robbery.

About an hour later, officers pulled over a vehicle matching the description in the 2700 block of SE California, where they arrested Cameron McBee, 28, and Terrinika Smith, 24.

McBee and Smith were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on two charges each of aggravated robbery.