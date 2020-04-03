Two arrested after brief pursuit, chase

Two people were arrested after a brief pursuit around 2 a.m. Friday.

A Sheriff's Office deputy approached a Chrysler near Southeast Blair and 25th Street. The driver reentered the vehicle and drove off.

The deputy chased the suspect, who eventually got out of the car and ran away on foot.

The suspect was identified as Tyrik Akpabio, who had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.

An investigation led deputies to search a home in the 2400 block of Alamar Road, where they arrested Akpabio.

Dinah Koeppen was also arrested for obstruction.