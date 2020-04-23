Two U.S. Senate candidates asked to drop out of primary race by Kansas GOP chair

The chairman of the Kansas Republican party has a letter to two candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Roberts, saying it’s time to end their campaigns.

13 NEWS obtained the letters to both Sen. Susan Wagle and David Lindstrom from party chairman Michael Kuckelman.

“Based on the polling and fundraising data, there is simply no path to victory for your campaign,” said Kuckelman in his letter.

Republican Primary candidates include former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former Kansas City Chiefs player Dave Lindstrom, U.S. Representative Roger Marshall, businessman Bob Hamilton, economics graduate student Steve Roberts, and Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle.

Kansas GOP Executive Director, Shannon Golden, confirmed the letter was sent to Wagle and Lindstrom only. She said the part has always said the primary needs to be a two person race.

“I ask that you put the good of the Party - as well as the good of our state and country - ahead of all personal interests. If that is indeed your first priority, it is clear that the best course is to end your campaign,” Kuckelman said in his letter.

The winner in the primary would face against one of two democratic contenders in their primary, State Senator Barbara Bollier or Robert Tillman.