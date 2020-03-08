Two Topekans arrested after traffic stop

Two Topekans have been arrested after a traffic stop in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a 2005 Infiniti for an equipment violation near 134th and US Hwy 75.

The driver, Ryan Michael Fidler, 36, of Topeka was arrested for driving while revoked and driving while a habitual violator.

The passenger, Samantha Louise Townsend, 36, of Topeka was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Both subjects were booked into the Jackson County Jail.