Two Manhattan nurses honored for their hard work

Two Manhattan nurses were honored by their fellow coworkers.

Vivian Nutsch, infection control nurse at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan was named the hospital's quarterly DAISY Award recipient. The DAISY Award is presented to nurses who exhibit professionalism, clinical knowledge and excellence in patient care. She was nominated by a co-worker. Her nomination states: "During all of the COVID-19 illness, Vivian has led the hospital with steady, strong leadership as a department of one! She has kept a positive attitude and has been gracious to field multiple calls, questions and concerns surrounding this and all of the other "bugs" that come up in the hospital setting. Her knowledge and skill have not gone unnoticed! She has worked tirelessly, putting in lots of hours to keep all associates, patients and community members as safe as possible and with the most current information at hand. Thank you, Vivian for your constant skill, professionalism and leadership. It certainly does not go unrecognized!"

Andrea Zeiber, a unit clerk in Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan's Birth & Women's Center, was presented with the quarterly Sunflower Award. The Sunflower Award is presented to non-nursing associates to exhibit strong leadership, dedications to patient care and safety, and professionalism. She was nominated by a co-worker. Her nomination states: "I discovered today that Andrea Zeiber, organized a drive to purchase items for victims who have been trafficked and abused and who are cared for in our sexual assault program. Andrea used Facebook to raise $800 to purchase items (hygiene products, clothing, journals ... etc). She had friends who sell clothing donate items, and she even has men's clothing available. My heart is full."