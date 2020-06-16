Two K-State student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Two K-State student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, athletic department officials confirmed Tuesday.

The identity of the student-athletes have not been released.

“We will always keep our focus on the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff,” K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “A small number of positive tests was something that we were anticipating based on what we are seeing from across college football, and our medical staff and coaching staffs are well-prepared for the next steps. While we know this is a very fluid situation, we have a great plan in place and all of our student-athletes have done their part in following the correct procedures to return to campus.”

K-State says the two student-athletes who tested positive will follow all local, state, national and CDC guidelines. They'll stay under self-isolation for 10 days or until they are without fever for 72 hours without medication — whichever takes longer. Anyone who has been in contact with them will also be placed under quarantine.

All student-athletes who return to campus are advised by the athletic department to stay at home for seven days before they're tested when they get to Manhattan.

"Under this protocol, student-athletes are not allowed inside any department facilities nor can they participate in any voluntary or required team activities until they have received a negative test result," the athletic department wrote.

On Thursday, K-State announced no positive cases for the virus after conducting PCR testing on 90 student-athletes. One student-athlete tested positive with antibody testing, "but is not considered acute."

Roughly 120 student-athletes have now been tested as part of the onboarding process. The athletic department says they'll continue PCR and antibody testing, and will release results as they become available.