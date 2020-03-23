Two Jayhawks named All-Americans

Two Kansas Jayhawks earned national honors for their outstanding play this season.

Senior Udoka Azubuike was named to the first-team of the US Basketball Writers Association's All-America Team, while sophomore Devon Dotson was named to the second team.

The two join the long list of KU players to make the list, with the school being represented by 14 players in 11 of the last 15 years.

Azubuike led the NCAA in field goal percentage while breaking the career record for the same statistic. He also led the Big 12 in rebounding and double-doubles.

Dotson led the Big 12 in scoring, steals, and free throws made.