Two Good Kids work hard, at Project Pick Me Up

Arushi Garg and Gorata McKenzie (on the left, with her glasses on) are two fast friends, sophomores at Washburn Rural High, whose Project Pick Me Up has been providing coronavirus workers with some welcome cards, face masks and baked goodies from Topeka.

They're using their out of classroom time to encourage people on the front lines of the COVID battle, and their efforts earned them a $100 grant from College Matters Kansas out of Wichita, to keep those cards and masks coming. They've launched their own GoFundMe page to keep the effort going this month. Here's how they describe themselves:

"Hello! We are currently sophomores at Washburn Rural High School and have been presented with the opportunity to support people in our community. Our goal is to serve essential workers in Topeka, Kansas in any way we can. We believe that we can impact service workers by sending them words of thanks and appreciation. We wanted to do something that would benefit a great number of people, get others involved, and have the potential to grow. Firstly, we created a google document and invited people to write letters on it for any essential worker that might receive it. Along with this, our big idea was to create a gofundme for people to come and donate money. That money will be used to give back to service workers in different ways. We will help them out by creating care packages. These care packages will include items such as gift cards, masks, and baked goods from local businesses. We plan on going directly and delivering the letters as well as the care packages. Just a few dollars from others can help us reach a greater scope of people in our small city. We will be immensely thankful for any support and vow to put the money to good use. We know that at this time what people are fighting is COVID-19, but we hope that our actions can help the fight as well. If a simple letter and small gesture can bring a smile to somebody’s face, then it is worth it."

We sure believe it's worth it, too... thanking and saluting Arushi and Gorata for their kindness!