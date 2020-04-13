Two Dillons employees in Manhattan test positive for COVID-19

Two employees at the Sarber Lane Dillons in Manhattan have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Dillons spokesperson, the employees are from Geary County, but work at the store in Manhattan.

“We are supporting our associates with emergency paid leaves and share our best for quick recoveries. Upon learning of this case, we followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures as recommended by the CDC, communicated with, and supported our store team. We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations,” said Sheila Lowrie.

Dillons listed the actions taken:

- Completing a deep cleaning and sanitation of the store.

- Enhanced our daily sanitation practices, including increased frequency of cleaning commonly used areas such as cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food service counters, carts, and hand baskets.

- Provided masks and gloves to our associates to wear at work

- Established hand-washing rotation for front-end associates to allow for an opportunity to wash hands and rehydrate. Hand sanitizer continues to be available and should be used in accordance to CDC guidelines.

- Installed plexiglass partitions at check lanes, pharmacy and customer service locations to further limit close interpersonal contact between associates and customers during this time.

- Added floor decals and signage to promote safe physical distancing.

- Adopted limits to the number of customers entering our stores at one time

- Reduced store operations hours to allow for associates to rest, clean, and stock the stores. Additionally, designated hours for seniors and higher-risk customer have been implemented.

