Two 16-year-olds arrested for stealing car

Two 16-year-olds were arrested after stealing a car Sunday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of SE Howard Drive.

They found a car matching the description Monday in North Topeka, near Lyman Rd. and Tyler St. The driver fled when a deputy attempted to pull them over, and crashed into a nearby yard.

Bryce Walker was arrested for theft, fleeing, drug possession, and not having a license.

The other suspect, Denver Durosette, fled but was taken into custody later and charged with theft.

Both teens were listed as runaways.