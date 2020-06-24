Tuthill Corp. officially opens Lenexa manufacturing facility

Governor Kelly says the Tuthill Corporation is opening the Lenexa Manufacturing Site.

Governor Laura Kelly says Tuthill announced the opening of the Lenexa site for Fill-Rite pumps and products.

“When Tuthill Corporation needed a central U.S. location for this investment, they knew they could find what they needed – right here in Kansas,” says Governor Kelly. “I’m glad this great company chose our state. Kansas has so much to offer from our strong sense of community, world-class public school systems, to a business-friendly climate. I look forward to supporting Tuthill as we continue to diversify our economy.”

The company says the Lenexa site will support Tuthill’s customers as demands skyrocket, it will serve shipments in support of shorter lead times and market share growth.

Tuthill says it plans to create 68 new full-time jobs over the next 5 years with a median wage of a over $44,200, and the company is pledging up to $4.55 million in capital investment.

“This is just the beginning of our global commercial strategy that strongly positions our products and services within our key foundational markets,” says Steven Westfall, Chief Executive Officer of Tuthill Corporation.

The Kansas Department of Commerce3 says it partnered with the following to construct the facility:

• The Kansas City Area Development Council

• The City of Lenexa

• The Lenexa Economic Development Council

• Evergy

• CBRE Group

• Karbank Real Estate Company

• Express Employment Professionals

• QPS Employment Group

• KC SmartPort

“Tuthill Corporation is a globally recognized manufacturer, and we’re so grateful that they chose our state for this new facility,” says Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “Our state’s manufacturing sector is growing stronger every day, and this win is the latest proof of that.”